Kate Middleton’s mother under fire for ‘plotting’ Prince William romance

Kate Middleton’s mother Carole divided the internet after she reportedly orchestrated romance between her daughter and Prince William.

The second part of sixth and final season of The Crown, which premiered earlier this month, offered a glimpse into the fairytale love story of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

William and Kate met for the first time while studying at St. Andrews University in Scotland in 2001. The twosome shortly struck a friendship which later blossomed into romance and the rest is quite literally history.

The couple’s fateful meeting has always been idealistic to many; however, royal watchers argued its portrayal in the historical drama series was deflating at best and repulsive at worst.

On the show, it was revealed that Kate’s, played by Meg Bellamy, mother, played by Eve Best, played cupid in the royal romance, who pushed the then 19-year-old to take a gap year and enroll in the Scotland institute in the same year William, played by Ed McVey, did.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, fans and critics offered their two cents about the twist in the story, as one suggested: “so will got with kate middleton cuz everyone at his college said she was hot and he was like “eh, ok” and she got with him cuz her mom plotted on it, like the crown really ruined any idea of a love story between them.”

“I love that people thought they just met out of happenstance and fate…how sweet,” another jeered.

A third came in defense of the authenticity of the couple’s romance, saying, “I do believe that there was some planning but it was still up to William. He encountered many women at university it was still his decision”