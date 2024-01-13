BTS' Jungkook 'honoured' to be nominated at 2024 People's Choice Awards

BTS member Jungkook penned a heartfelt note for his fans after the singer secured four nominations in the upcoming 2024 People's Choice Awards.

The youngest member of the renowned music group achieved another notable milestone as he became the first solo K-pop artist to bag four nominations.

Jungkook has been nominated in four categories for this year's People's Choice Awards which include The Pop Artist of the Year, The Male Artist of the Year, The New Artist of the Year, and The Collaboration Song of the Year for his solo debut song, Seven, featuring Latto.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the globally renowned musician expressed his immense gratitude for this record-breaking achievement.

He wrote, "I remember being so excited to receive the @peopleschoice awards with #BTS."

Jungkook continued, "As a solo artist, I'm truly honored to be nominated at this year's awards for 'The Male Artist of the Year,' 'The Pop Artist of the Year,' 'The New Artist of the Year,' and 'The Collaboration Song of the Year'! Thank you for all your love and support, #BTSARMY."

Notably, the 2024 People's Choice Awards are set to stream live from Santa Monica on February 18.

For the unversed, the South Korean singer is currently serving his mandatory military duty.

Before leaving for his service, Jungkook shared a heartfelt message for his fans on Weverse. He said, "I'm leaving you for a while to serve in the military...but I promise that I’ll be back on stage with more developed form of myself."