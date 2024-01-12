Stormi Bree gushes about her ‘special’ Aspen ski trip with Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas recently divorced from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage and two kids

Stormi Bree had a memorable winter break with Joe Jonas – from their private flight out of Mexico to their adventures in Aspen, Colorado.

A week after the super “cosy” ski trip that sparked romance rumours between her and the Jonas Brothers frontman, Bree took to her Instagram Thursday for some good old reminiscing.

“This winter break was so special [happy crying face emoji] I’m a happy girl [love emoji],” the 33-year-old model gushed in her post.

The carousel post featured snaps from the rugged and snowy Colorado mountains that she and Jonas braved together.

Fans flooded the comments section to show their support and swoon over the rumoured couple, with one writing, “I would be a happy girl too if Joe was my man.”

“How does it feel for everyone wanting to be you right now?! Beautiful pictures!” quipped another.



Yet another viewer observed, "Priyanka liked this and you guys recently followed each other so I guess you and Joe are official official," referring to Jonas' sister-in-law.



The former Disney star and the Miss Teen USA titleholder jetted off from Cabo San Lucas to Aspen, Colorado, last week where they were first spotted having dinner together at Casa Tua Aspen, sparking romance speculations.

The next day, the duo hit the snowy slopes, accompanied by a large group of friends, according to Page Six.

“Joe was super smiley and [him and Bree] were just chatting and sitting together and seemed cozy,” an insider spilled to the outlet.