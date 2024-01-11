Minister dubs political parties' tall claims as 'cheap talk'

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi. —@PTVNewsofficial /File

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi on Thursday termed tall claims of political parties ahead of elections "cheap talk" as they were not a solution to Pakistan’s sufferings, Geo News reported.

Addressing a seminar related to the general elections 2024 in Islamabad, Solangi said critical issues facing the nation should be discussed and nobody should spread fake news.

“It is extremely easy to say that I will provide up to 300 units of electricity for free. I will make education up to university free. One says he will double the salaries and another says he will triple them,” he said while referring to the election promises of the political parties.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said his party intends to set up energy parks in every district headquarters and provide free electricity to up to 300 units.

He had also promised free and quality education to people if his party came to power following the February 8 general elections. The wages of employees would be increased by 200%, he had said.

In today's address, Solangi said politics should not be done by playing with the future of the country. The nation’s real issues were health and education, he said.

“Most of our necessities are being fulfilled via foreign debt. The political parties should give a manifesto for getting out of this quagmire. All the conflicts stemmed out of the economic woes,” he said adding that enhancement of the economy was need of the hour.

The information minister said the caretaker government stands with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and it was the government’s job to facilitate the state institution.

Setting aside any doubt regarding a delay in polls, he reaffirmed that the top electoral body would conduct general elections on February 8.