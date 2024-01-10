Andrew Garfield ‘confirms’ romance with model Olivia Brower: Report

Andrew Garfield was involved in high-profile relationships with celebrities like Emma Stone and Rita Ora.

Andrew Garfield is off the dating market again.

The Amazing Spiderman star, 40, seemed to put all doubts of his relationship status to rest with a very “cosy” outing with model Olivia Brower near his London abode, per a new report by The Sun.

Though the pair have not publicly confirmed their relationship, photographs obtained by the outlet caught Garfield and Brower in an intimate moment, sharing a tight embrace before he helped her load her luggage in a cab and waved her off.

Given Garfield’s radiant smile in Olivia’s company, the outing seemed to be a way for the pair to shout out their budding relationship from the rooftops.

Olivia began her modeling career in her teenage years and has since etched her name in the industry, collaborating with the likes of the renowned Sports Illustrated magazine and Harper’s Bazaar.

Previously, the Tick Tick Boom actor was in a relationship with model Alyssa Miller, though the pair called it quits in 2022.

Prior to that, he was involved in a series of high-profile relationships with celebrities like Emma Stone, and Rita Ora.

Garfield and Stone have notoriously remained friends since their shocking split in 2015 after four years of dating.