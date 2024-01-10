Punjab postpones school exams, suspends classes for one week

Students wearing face masks at a primary school. — AFP/File

LAHORE: With a severe cold wave gripping the province, the Punjab government Wednesday announced the postponement of exams in schools, while also suspending classes for a week in light of harsh weather conditions.

The decision was announced by caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi during an emergency meeting at Lahore’s Children’s Hospital following the death of 36 children due to pneumonia in the province.

With eight out of 10 children suffering from pneumonia, Naqvi said that exams — for grades 1-10 — have been postponed, whereas classes for school students in grade 1 and below will remain suspended for one week across the province.

The chief minister also directed the schools to abolish the morning assembly practice as well.

“A child, who has pneumonia, should be prevented from coming to school,” he added while calling for children and the elderly to be vaccinated against pneumonia.

The development comes as schools across the province reopened today (Wednesday) after winter vacations that commenced on December 18, 2023.

On Monday, the provincial government announced a change in schools' timings — which are to start at 9:30 am from January 10 till January 22.

Given the persisting cold weather conditions, the Punjab School Education Department last week extended the winter holidays of public and private educational institutions till January 9.