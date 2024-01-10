Meghan Markle, Prince Harry trying patience of their Montecito neighbours

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leave their neighbours ‘sick’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s neighbours are anything but impressed by the couple’s shenanigans in the luxury neighbourhood of Montecito, California.



Speaking to the Mirror, PR and communication expert Barry Maher, who resides in the same area, revealed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are never seen at their property.

They originally moved to the States after stepping down from their positions in the royal family in 2020. At the time, their oldest child, son Prince Archie was only one.

The pair later went on to welcome daughter Princess Lilibet, now 2, a year later.

"Harry and Meghan live down the street but in a considerably pricier spot, though nobody around here is exactly living in cardboard boxes," he explained. "Since we never see them, local tolerance seems to mirror USA tolerance in general.”

Dishing on the former royals’ notoriety in the spotlight, Maher drew parallel between Harry and Meghan’s fans in the area, claiming, “People who like them seem to have an unlimited tolerance, no matter what they do, somehow tied to the 'handsome prince falls for commoner' fairytale.”

“Everyone else is either unimpressed by the traveling soap opera or is just sick of hearing about them,” he added.

It comes after reports that the Sussexes are eyeing a city move to Malibu to keep up with the high prices of properties around the state.