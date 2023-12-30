Meghan Markle, Prince Harry decide to swap Montecito mansion for new LA home?

Meghan and Harry may swap their nine-bed Montecito mansion to a new home based in Los Angeles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who currently live in a home up the coast in Montecito with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have decided to swap their £11m nine-bed Montecito mansion to a new home based in Los Angeles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to move closer to Hollywood to rebuild their brand. There are also speculations that Meghan wants to return to acting. The couple were previously said to be house-hunting in Malibu, California.

Another reason the parents-of-two were considering making LA their new home was the issue of privacy, as well as community, both of which are at the top of the list for Meghan and her hubby.

There were reports that Harry and Meghan's Montecito neighbours want them to relocate to somewhere else as they seem fed up of their publicity stunts.

The former senior royals are said to be angering the locals with their lifestyle. One of the couple's neighbours previously claimed that "Meghan is high and mighty and we cannot wait for her to go."



The locals have reportedly a less than favourable opinion of them with the former Suits star's attitude being a particular bone of contention.

If the couple moved to Malibu they could become neighbours to a number of celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris Hilton, Ellen Degeneres, Jennifer Aniston and others.



There are also claims that the Sussexes have talked about selling their £12m Montecito mansion they purchased in June 2020 after relocating to the US following their decision to stepdown as senior working royals.

Previously, it was reported that the Duke and Duchess were at loggerheads over their next house, with Harry contemplating a relocation to New York due to its superior transportation connections to London. Whereas, Meghan finds comforts in celebrities' company.