Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be 'exposed': ‘They are in deep trouble’

file footage

A huge blow awaits for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they push through already ghastly 2024.



Speaking to GB News, royal expert Lady Colin Campbell warned that things are “going to get an awful lot worse” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following a handful of blows they have been dealt since the number of days the year began.

In one of the first blows of 2024, Meghan was rumoured to have been dropped by her agency, WME due to lack of projects.



However, it was later revealed the former actress was still very much a part of the agency despite the critics' wishful thinking.

Also Read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get snubbed at Golden Globes opening monologue

Most recently, the mom of two, along with Harry were subject of ridicule by host Jo Koy at the Golden Globe Awards 2024, held on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Besides Meghan’s co-stars of hit series Suits, questioning the reason behind the duchess’ unwarranted popularity, the pair were called out for being paid millions by Netflix for “doing absolutely nothing.”



"Wait until spring, they have a real bomb coming their way in spring. I think they’re going to be completely exposed before this summer, let me put it that way,” Lady Colin told the outlet in response to the blows.



Also Read: Prince Harry could ditch Meghan Markle to reunite with royal family?

"I think they are going to be in such deep trouble, it’s going to be nothing that we can imagine. I think the chickens are coming home to roost in a very big way,” she warned.

However, the socialite refused to delve into details, affirming, “Well, I’m afrais I can’t say beyond this.”

“But believe me, I know what I’m talking about, and I know who’s going to drop the bomb."