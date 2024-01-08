Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get snubbed at Golden Globes opening monologue

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s names made it to the star-studded Golden Globe Awards but for all the wrong reasons.



The American comedian Jo Koy took a dig at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for being 'unnecessarily' paid by Netflix during the opening monologue of the award show.



He said, "Harry and Meghan Markle got paid millions for doing absolutely nothing – and that’s just by Netflix."



Moreover, Jo made an insulting joke about the royal family as he branded The Crown, a show based on a "rich, white, dysfunctional family."

"Succession has nine nominations. Just a great series about a rich, white, dysfunctional family, all scheming -- oh, wait, that's The Crown. I'm sorry," the 52-year-old shared.

Earlier, The Hollywood Reporter, known as the "Bible of the Tinseltown" included the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the list of the biggest losers of 2023.



The renowned media outlet called Harry's tell-all memoir Spare and the Sussexes' Netflix biography "whiny" in their recent article.

Harry and Meghan, who stepped down from their senior royal positions in 2020, also made it to the negative headlines following Omid Scobie's claims about "racist royals" in his book Endgame.

