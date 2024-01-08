New Queen's Scottish cousins make shocking claims ahead of her crowning ceremony

New Queen's Scottish cousins make big claims ahead of her crowing ceremony

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, who was born in Australia to Scottish parents, does not have any "airs or graces", her Scottish cousins have claimed.



The new Danish Queen's proud relatives have made a candid admission about Mary's rise. They also expressed their feelings and reaction over learning about Queen Margrethe's abdication.

The future Queen’s family is from a fishing village in East Lothian, where many of her close relatives still live. Mary’s cousin Sandra Flockhart said: "We got a real shock when we saw on the news that Queen Margrethe was abdicating. It still hasn’t quite sunk in that we are so closely related to the soon-to-be Queen of Denmark."

Gushing over the new Queen, Sandra said: "It’s lovely news and we are so happy for her dad, my cousin John. He will be so proud. Mary is a lovely girl, always smiling and happy to talk to anyone. She doesn’t have any airs or graces."

Another cousin, ­Winifred Brown, told The Mail: "I was on holiday in Blackpool when I found out Mary was to become Queen. It was quite a shock.



"I think she will make a wonderful Queen. She is warm and charming and will really be able to connect with normal folk. It’s special to think we are related to royalty. My children, who are a bit younger than Mary, were surprised when I told them she was going to be Queen."

"Our life here in Port Seton is a world away from royal palaces but I wish her well and hope she visits Scotland again someday."

Danish Queen Margrethe II will officially abdicate on January 14, making her son Crown Prince Frederick and his wife Mary the country’s new monarchs.

