PPP's Bilawal, US ambassador discuss elections

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome (left) meets Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in Islamabad, on January 8, 2024. — PPP

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Monday discussed the general elections during a meeting in Islamabad.



In a statement, Acting US Mission Spokesperson Thomas Montgomery said that the meeting was part of the ambassador’s engagements with a broad range of Pakistani political stakeholders.



“US Ambassador Donald Blome met today with Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to discuss current political issues, including the importance of free, fair, and inclusive elections,” the statement mentioned.

They also discussed the strength of the US-Pakistan trade and investment relationship and the development of the US-Pakistan ‘Green Alliance’ framework, the statement mentioned.

In a separate statement, the PPP said the discussion between Bilawal and the US envoy was regarding the promotion of bilateral relations took place.

"They also discussed the promotion of trade relations between Pakistan and the United States," the statement added.

The general elections are set to take place on February 8 after much ado and political parties are gearing up by forging alliances, holding rallies, and bringing in politicians with vote banks into their folds.