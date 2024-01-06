Princess Mary, Prince Frederik have ‘no signs of connection’ after affair scandal

Princess Mary’s relationship with husband Prince Frederik shows no sign of improvement despite Queen Margrethe’s shock abdication.

The couple attended the New Year reception on Wednesday, amid affair rumours of Frederik with Mexican socialite, in which they seemed cold towards one another.

Body language expert Judi James told Fabulous that the couple, who has been married since 2004, seemed to have “an almost total disregard for each other.”

“There are no signs of any connection between the two in these photos when there might have been some exchanged glances or tie-signs,” James explained.

“There is a slight air of awkwardness from Frederik but Mary seems to be moving into a place of renewed confidence and resilience.”

However, she did notice a difference in Mary’s attitude. “Mary’s power and status signals have increased, as she seems to have been handed the opportunity to build her own independent power-base if that is what she wants.”

She added that Mary showed “new levels of confidence and even some sense of justification” since she “build her popularity rather than acting as a supportive wife.”