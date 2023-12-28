Princess Mary steps out with Prince Frederik on Christmas amid his affair scandal

Princess Mary of Denmark shared her support for husband Crown Prince Frederik at the Christmas Eve event despite reports of his alleged affair.

The royal pair were seen holding hands and appeared affectionate towards each other at the church service alongside their four children heading into Aarhus cathedral on Sunday.

The Danish Queen Margrethe was in attendance for the festivities at Marselisborg Castle. Frederik’s brother Prince Joachim, his wife Princess Marie and their children Count Henrik and Countess Athena were also present.

The outing comes after Denmark’s Tasmanian-born Princess shared a cryptic Christmas message months after rumours of Frederik’s affair with a Mexican socialite.

In a new letter posted on her flagship Mary Foundation website, the future Queen sent a message of loneliness writing, “We need each other if we want to succeed. And that’s not only true in the working world and for those of us who are working to combat social isolation.”

Read More: Princess Mary appears ‘unhappy’ despite united front after Prince Frederik ‘affair’

Cheating allegations against the Crown Prince surfaced emerged after Spanish magazine Lecturas reported he was spotted with Genoveva Casanova as the two went to her apartment building separately, and re-emerged two hours later.

Mary, 51, and Frederik, 55, have been married since 2004 share Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, both 12.