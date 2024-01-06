Rachel Lindsay breaks down over Bryan Abasolo split: 'It's a difficult time'

Rachel Lindsay reflected on the “difficult time” she is going through in the wake of divorce procession with husband Bryan Abasolo.
Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast, Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay, the former Bachelorette couldn’t hold back her tears as she extended gratitude to her friends and family who reached out.
Abasolo filed for divorce from Lindsay, citing “irreconcilable difference” after over four years of marriage earlier, this week.
"I didn't think I'd get emotional," expressed the television personality, tearing up.
"First off I just want to say thank you for people who reached out. I’m still trying to reply to people. You just never know how great your circle is until you see all the people that reach out and love you,” she shared.
The reality star continued, “Obviously it’s a difficult time — if you’ve read the headlines — and you’re probably wondering why I would even work.
"But to be honest with you, I need to distract myself from myself, and the best way to do that is to do something that I love, and I love Higher Learning.”
Lindsay avoiding delving into details so soon, assuring, "I will eventually, but now is not the time, [I’m] just trying to take it day by day," she added.
Bryan and Rachel first met on Season 13 of reality show in 2017, where they got engaged during the finale.
They ended up tying the knot two years later at a destination wedding in Cancun.
