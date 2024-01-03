Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo headed for divorce after 4 years of marriage

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are going separate ways after four years of marriage.

Abasolo filed for divorce from the Bachelorette alum in Los Angeles County court on Tuesday, Dec. 2, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason.

Taking to Instagram, the chiropractor officially announced their separation via a lengthy statement.

“After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew,” it read.

Abasolo continued, “My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go.”

“Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps,” he added.

The estranged couple first met on Season 13 of reality show in 2017, where they got engaged during the finale.

They ended up tying the knot two years later at a destination wedding in Cancun.

The divorce news comes only weeks after Lindsay detailed the pair’s struggles to keep their marriage afloat in the wake of their careers during an episode of Nick Viall’s The Viall Files podcast.

“Bryan is a sole practitioner [and] he leaves the house at 8. He comes home at 9 o’clock, 9:30 [at night] sometimes. It’s just him by himself,” she revealed.

"Me, especially now that I’m not doing Extra, I have a lot more free time… and then I’m back in hustle mode trying to get a second job, so I go to events," Lindsay said. "So, we’re just in two totally different places.”