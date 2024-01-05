Princess Beatrice extends 'support' to scandal-ridden father Prince Andrew

Princess Beatrice was spotted visiting her father Prince Andrew as details of his close association with Jeffrey Epstein continue to unveil.
The firstborn of the disgraced prince and Sarah Ferguson flashed a smile to the camera as she visited the divorced parents at the Royal Lodge in Windsor on Friday, Jan. 5.
She opted for a casual look with her hair tied back and face void of makeup. Judging by the photos, the princess appeared unbothered despite a slew of allegations against her father.
Also Read: Prince Andrew's life in the royal family may be over
Andrew’s name was recently dragged as one of the most frequent clients of the late sex offender. According to the documents released by a US court judge, his name was mentioned nearly 70 times for his complicity in sex abuse of minors.
Not only did he take part in an “underage orgy,” Andrew frequently visited Epstein’s private Caribbean resort on Little St James, also known as the “paedophile island,” according to the documents.
The son of the late Queen Elizabeth has been in the bad books of Britons after sex abuse survivor Virginia Giuffre sued him two years ago.
Also Read: King Charles receives ultimatum about Prince Andrew over Jeffrey Epstein link
Though the twosome settled the case outside of court, Andrew was stripped off his royal title and shunned from his position as a working royal.
Royal author gives his take on Meghan's longing to return to the royal family
The 63-year-old TV presenter, along with her husband Eamonn Holmes, used to host the ITV show on Fridays
Prince Andrew was accused of sexual assault and has since been stripped off of his royal patronages
Dwayne Johnson shares his thoughts on exploring meaningful characters in the movies
Madonna rep also shares views on singer’s stringent policy backstage
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked to stop 'moaning' in order to gain public trust
Cameron Diaz, and Bill Clinton are among others mentioned in Jeffery Epstein list
Kate Middleton and Prince William recently sparked backlash from critics over their work ethics