Princess Beatrice extends 'support' to scandal-ridden father Prince Andrew

Princess Beatrice was spotted visiting her father Prince Andrew as details of his close association with Jeffrey Epstein continue to unveil.

The firstborn of the disgraced prince and Sarah Ferguson flashed a smile to the camera as she visited the divorced parents at the Royal Lodge in Windsor on Friday, Jan. 5.

She opted for a casual look with her hair tied back and face void of makeup. Judging by the photos, the princess appeared unbothered despite a slew of allegations against her father.

Andrew’s name was recently dragged as one of the most frequent clients of the late sex offender. According to the documents released by a US court judge, his name was mentioned nearly 70 times for his complicity in sex abuse of minors.

Not only did he take part in an “underage orgy,” Andrew frequently visited Epstein’s private Caribbean resort on Little St James, also known as the “paedophile island,” according to the documents.

The son of the late Queen Elizabeth has been in the bad books of Britons after sex abuse survivor Virginia Giuffre sued him two years ago.

Though the twosome settled the case outside of court, Andrew was stripped off his royal title and shunned from his position as a working royal.