Paris Hilton opens up on ‘balancing’ life as working mom

Paris Hilton opens up on motherhood and work life

Paris Hilton details about her life as a mother of two kids and balancing motherhood with her work.



The 42-year-old reality star, who welcomed her children via surrogate from husband Carter Reum, told CNN that she was learning how to decline jobs so that she could spend as much time as possible with her kids.

“The one thing is being a working mom and balancing it all, I have a crazy schedule so I am learning to say no and trying to spend as much time as possible with my little ones,” she said.

Paris also provided an update on her newborn baby daughter, London.

“She is doing amazing, my little princess, I feel over the moon, we are so in love with her, my life is so complete now.”

She added, “I feel so complete with my baby boy and baby girl.”

Paris, who famously kept the birth of her 11-month-old daughter Phoenix a secret from her entire family, spoke candidly about the unexpected visit of London, saying, "My mom and sister knew but they didn't know when."

The heiress posted a number of festive photos of her "beautiful family of four" on social media on Monday, wishing her 25.9 million followers a Merry Christmas.

“Merry Christmas from the Hilton-Reums!” the blonde star exclaimed in an Instagram caption.

“At the beginning of 2023, I could never have imagined the happiness and gratitude I would feel in this moment, My beautiful family of four, my fairytale dream come true,” she continued.