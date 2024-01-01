Cho Yeo-jeong mourns loss of ‘Parasite’ co-star Lee Sun-kyun in New Year’s post

Cho Yeo-jeong, a renowned South Korean actress penned a heartfelt note for her Parasite co-star Lee Sun-kyun on New Year’s Eve.



The Obsessed actress took to her Instagram and shared a throwback photo which featured the late actor and her other co-stars.

She wrote, "I will never forget the honour of being together (with you). I will never forget (your) cheerfulness of always making everyone smile.

The 42-year-old actress further added, "I will be a warm and good actor like you. I'll embrace a new year that is not pleasant. I'll try to do well."

Several fans expressed their grief over the tragic demise of the Sleep actor in the comments section.

One fan wrote, "The world is crying over his passing, heartbroken, there is no one like him."

"I can't still accept it. A beautiful person and a great talent," another chimed in.

For the unversed, Lee Sun-kyun was discovered dead in his car on December 27. He was 48.

Moreover, the actor was under investigation for drug abuse before his death.

