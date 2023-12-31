Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reunion with royal family 'unlikely' in 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised against holding out hope of reconciliation with the Royal Family in the upcoming year.

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Charles Rae appeared pleased by not having the Duke and Duchess of Sussex mar the festive season for the royal family.

He also noted that Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame, released last month, was the final nail in the coffin for King Charles to never speak to the Montecito couple again.

“It’s great to have had a Christmas period where we’ve not heard anything about the Montecito Muppets”, the royal commentator told the outlet.

“Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame, sold only about 40,000 copies worldwide, which just goes to show how much people are so fed up with Harry and Meghan’s constant moaning.”

As for his predictions for Harry and Meghan for the upcoming year, Rae said, “We’ll have to wait and see what they do, as long as they stay quiet.”

“I want to say that any hopes that there’s going to be any olive branch given out by the King or from Harry is just not going to happen,” he expressed.

“They’re in the wilderness now and they’re going to stay there,” the royal expert added.