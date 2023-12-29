Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's careers in King Charles' hands

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's careers reportedly hang in the balance after it emerged that the couple needed King Charles in order to rebuild their professional lives.



According to royal author Ingrid Seward, as per OK! Magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would need to seek the monarch’s blessings for any of their future ventures owing to their negative image associated to bashing the royal family.

"Meghan and Harry need the King and his blessing far more than the King needs them, sadly, so I feel we will be seeing them," she said.

She went on to add that King Charles himself wanted to end his bitter feud with his youngest son, as made apparent with an invitation to Balmoral and thus concluded that the couple was better off fostering positive ties with him.

"Obviously King Charles wants to see his son and his grandchildren, and last summer he apparently invited them to Balmoral, which they turned down,

Seward continued: "We'll certainly be seeing Harry because he’s got to reappear for some court cases. Harry's been very clear that he doesn’t want to come to the U.K. unless he has the kind of protection he expects. Most of his court cases are ongoing, but in particular with the Home Office, he's really put his foot down on this."