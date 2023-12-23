'Unreliable' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle appear 'clueless' for 2024

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who badly struggled to flourish in 2023, are reportedly left with no plausible plans for the upcoming year.

As per OK! Magazine, royal expert Rebecca English claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lost their credibility in Hollywood with their controversial moves against the royal family.

The expert shared, "I think even those who are [in the inner circle] don’t really know what those plans are. Whatever they have done, they’ve lost so much credibility."

She continued, "There’s a lot for them to claw back and it would be really interesting to see how toxic they are or not as a brand, as a commercially attractive brand now which is what they want to be."



Since the Montecito couple's exit from the royal family in 2020, Harry and Meghan have been finding it difficult to survive without a royal tag.

Over the years, the two made it to the headline for all the wrong reasons following the release of their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry's memoir Spare and the latest 'racist royals' claims made by Omid Scobie in Endgame.

Earlier, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield talked about the Harry and Meghan's decision to leave Buckingham Palace in order to live a difficult life in the US.

She sarcastically said that the couple who moved to Montecito to find freedom are now "finding employment."