Princess Beatrice, Eugenie winning at strategy that Harry, Meghan failed

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have had their fair share of struggles maintaining their good rep in the public eye.’



The two sisters not only have to be precautious being the daughter of disgraced royal, Prince Andrew, but they also have friendly ties with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that the royal family may have raised eyebrows over.

Despite their associations, the princesses appear to be doing well in the publicity department, per PR expert, Andy Barr.

However, compared to the declining popularity of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the York Princesses have continued to spark curiosity about them.

“Their popularity is dependent on them carrying on being selective about their public appearances and not getting drawn into any public conversations about the inner goings-on of the Royal Family,” Barr told GB News.

Beatrice and Eugenie have both kept their personal lives fairly private and do not make many comments. “They have an air of fun and intrigue about them that has kept them of interest to the public,” Barr explained.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are often criticised for saying too much and constantly attacking the royal family.

Barr surmised that that daughters of Sarah Ferguson should “carry on doing as they currently do to keep their popularity high.”

Previously, commentator Lauren Chen told GB News that there’s “just no appetite, for what Meghan Markle and Harry are trying to sell anymore.”