Princess Kate’s foot health ‘in question’ following India visit

file footage

Despite being recognized as the ‘People’s Princess,’ Kate Middleton is not above backlash should she accidently digress from the perceived standards.



Back in 2016, the Princess of Wales invited unwarranted scrutiny over her feet during a seven-day official visit to India and Bhutan, where she was pictured without her heels on as she accompanied Prince William to Gandhi Smirti museum to pay their respects.

British tabloids rallied in to call out the future Queen for her unpedicured, unpolished feet, attributing it her frequent wearing of high, pointed heels, despite it being part of the royal protocol.

Speaking to the Daily Mail’s FEMAIL at the time, Dave Wein, Podiatrist at Carnation Footcare pointed out the growth of corns on her toes, while reflecting on the “clawed position” of her feet.

“This clawed position will normally have been created by pressure from pointed shoes, especially where high heels have delivered excessive pressure on the toes and ball of foot in a pointed toe box,” he said.

Noting that though Kate’s common choice of heel is a “necessity of the job,” Wein suggested, “Wearing lower heals with a softer upper and stiff sole to absorb dorsal forces would be an appropriate shoe choice.”

Meanwhile, Cheshire-based podiatrist Charlotte Wood reflected on the conundrum of the mother of three being forced to follow royal dress code regardless of comfort.

“The issue regarding foot problems and inappropriate footwear is never ending, especially for women like Kate who are constantly in the spot light,” she said.

“It is very difficult for women to wear a sensible shoe which would not provoke such problems,” Charlotte added.