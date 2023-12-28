Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow splits from husband after three years

Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow is separating from her husband of three years, Louis Thornton-Allan.

The model, 25, took to her Instagram on Wednesday, December 27, to share a statement on behalf of the two of them.

“After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate,” the statement read.

“This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy. We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other.”

The former couple tied the knot on a beach in the Dominican Republic in October 2021, after confirming her relationship in July of that year and announcing their engagement a month later.

Vin Diesel, Meadow’s godfather, walked her down the aisle. Diesel was not only a co-star of Paul Walker in the Fast and Furious franchise; he was also a close friend of the late actor.

At the time of her nuptials, Meadow told Vogue that the pandemic “impacted our plans” when it came to planning their special day.

It was Meadow’s aunt Paloma who helped the couple plan their wedding.

“She did an incredible job,” she told the outlet. “We couldn’t have imagined it to be any more perfect and personal — and honestly it was easy and simple. Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration.”