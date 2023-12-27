Prince Harry took ‘severe measures’ to keep Dominic West out of his life

There was apparently more drama between Prince Harry and The Crown actor Dominic West than merely falling out a decade ago.



West, 54, who portrays the role of King Charles in the Netflix series, appeared on an episode of Sunday Morning on Times Radio, in which he admitted to have “lost touch” with the Duke of Sussex.

However, it appears that Meghan Markle’s husband lost his temper at the actor for something he said.

“Harry threw a s*** fit,” an insider revealed to The Daily Mail. “He accused Dominic of invading his privacy. Dominic told him not to be ridiculous. They haven't spoken since.”

The on-screen father of Prince Harry referred to his comments at the press conference in 2014 which eventually led to them cutting ties in the Times Radio appearance.

“I think I was asked what we did,” he said. “[And] what we did to celebrate when we got there and [I] probably said too much.”

The insider also claimed that Harry took severe measures to keep Dominic out of his life. If the royal suspects someone is even associated with West, he will reportedly remove them from his life, too.