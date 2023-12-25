Dominic West reveals how friendship with Prince Harry ended ’10 years ago’

Dominic West, who plays King Charles in the hit Netflix series The Crown, was once close to Prince Harry.

West, 54, appeared on an episode of Sunday Morning on Times Radio, in which he admitted to have had a falling out with the younger son of the king, via Us Weekly.

“We sort of [lost touch because] I said too much in a press conference, and so, we didn’t speak after that,” the actor explained.

When further pressed by presenter Kate McCann on the remarks, West seemingly referred to his comments at the press conference in 2014.

“I think I was asked what we did,” he said. “[And] what we did to celebrate when we got there and [I] probably said too much.”

Their falling out apparently occurred a year after they returned from the Walking With the Wounded charity event in 2013 — a trip with injured veterans through Antarctica.

“[Harry] was very much part of the team,” the actor gushed at the time. “He seemed to specialise in building latrines. He built this incredible castellated structure with blocks to keep out the wind, and it even had a [toilet] roll holder.”

West, who joined the cast of the Netflix show in 2022, shared that since their friendship ended “over 10 years ago,” he wasn’t able to ask the Duke of Sussex advice on playing Charles.