Kendall Jenner’s breakup with Bad Bunny not surprising for her confidantes

Kendall Jenner’s latest breakup with Bad Bunny is not surprising for her friends and family.



A source spilled to RadarOnline.com, “Friends aren’t surprised Kendall and Bad Bunny broke up.”

“They never really saw their relationship going the distance anyway,” shared an insider.

Source told the outlet, “They want the best for their friend, but they really didn’t feel Kendall was as compatible with Bad Bunny as she was in past relationships with other people!”

Kendall’s close pals wanted to see her again with NBA player Devin Booker who split back in November 2022.

Another source close to the reality star revealed, “Truth be told, some people are secretly hoping she gets back together with Devin again.”

“That’s who they feel suited her the best and who made her feel the happiest,” said an insider.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE reported that Kendall and Bad Bunny parted ways after less than a year of dating.

For the unversed, Kendall and Bad Bunny were first spotted hanging out together in February. The duo was photographed on a double date with Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey.

In the October issue of Vanity Fair, Bad Bunny mentioned he did not want to comment on his personal life.

However, the Puerto Rican rapper added, “With some people, I speak English — with some specific people. With one of them, I couldn’t talk to her before.”