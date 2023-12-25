Amanda Bynes thinking to pen a tell-all memoir like Britney Spears

Amanda Bynes opens up about writing a memoir like Britney Spears

Amanda Bynes is thinking to pen a tell-all memoir, like Britney Spears.



A source spilled to US Weekly, “Amanda even says she’s considering writing a tell-all, just like Britney Spears.”

“She has been inspired by Britney and how she’s also gone through with her own conservatorship and come out the other side,” remarked the Sydney White actress.

Amanda, who was placed under her parents' conservatorship following her 2013 mental breakdown, “seems to be taking back control of her life,” revealed an insider.

The She’s the Man actress also launched a new podcast in December and she’s working on a coffee table book.

Amanda shared her interest to make a comeback into TV and movies as the source dished, “Acting isn’t out of the question either.”

“She’s more than ready to get back to work. That’s where she’s focusing all her energy,” added the actress.

Meanwhile, Amanda’s friends and family are concerned for her to take on too much, explaining, “There are friends and family who think Amanda’s beginning to take on too much. She’s been through a lot, so they’re worried.

Earlier, the actress posted a video on social media in which she opened up about her blepharoplasty surgery on the skin.

“I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds in the corner of my eyes, one of the best decisions I ever made for my self-confidence,” remarked Amanda.