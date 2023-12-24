Holly Willoughby pals share ‘interesting' details about her return to Dancing On Ice

Holly Willoughby quit her This Morning role in October due to a terrifying alleged kidnap and murder plot

Holly Willoughby is reportedly deferring her decision to return to Dancing On Ice until after Christmas.

Speculation about her participation in the January ice skating show has lingered since she departed from This Morning in October, citing an alleged kidnap and murder plot.

After months of seclusion due to fear, the 42-year-old was spotted for the first time on Thursday, planning to spend the festive season with her family, as disclosed by The Sun.

Holly, along with her husband Dan Baldwin, 48, and their three children, will celebrate Christmas while she deliberates on her Dancing On Ice commitment.

A source told the publication: 'Holly is spending Christmas with those closest to her. She is not rushing to make a decision and is putting it to the side for now to enjoy the festive period with her children.

'Holly is expected to make her decision in the new year.'

Recent reports from The Sun on Friday confirmed Stephen Mulhern as the new host for the Sunday evening show, taking over from Phillip Schofield.



The addition of Stephen is considered a significant boost by ITV bosses, who are eagerly anticipating Holly's potential return to the show in January.

A TV insider told the publication: 'Stephen has been the frontrunner to take Phillip's spot for months but ITV is thrilled to now have him signed and sealed and ready to roll.

'Stephen is hugely loved by viewers, is a consummate professional and as an added bonus has worked with Holly for decades - they both started out in telly together.

'Knowing Stephen will be there beside her could be the comfort blanket Holly needs to say yes.'