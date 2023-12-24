Jim Carrey compares working on Grinch to 'being buried alive everyday'

file footage

Jim Carrey recently revealed that working on The Grinch was a dreadful experience and it still gives the star “goosebumps” as it was like “being buried alive every day.”



He was so exhausted that Carrey was almost closed to quitting 1998 film The Grinch.

The comedy legend candidly revealed on The Graham Norton Show that wearing the monster's costume was equivalent to getting buried in layers of fur, noting it was utterly disturbing.

The star shared, “It was like being buried alive every day. I went back to my trailer and put my leg through the wall and I told [director] Ron Howard I couldn’t do the movie.”

He further revealed that the producer Brian Grazer suggested hiring CIA for assistance.

Carrey shared, “[He decided to] hire a gentleman who was trained to teach CIA operatives how to endure torture. And so that’s how I got through The Grinch! It was quite hilarious.”

He also mentioned that the CIA asked him to eat everything he could to deal with the pain and smoke cigarettes 'as much as he possibly could.'

However, every time Carrey wanted to smoke, his costume would act as a giant hurdle as he didn’t the furs to catch fire.

He claimed: “It was horrifying! It was horrifying!” In the end, he had to keep reminding himself: “It’s for the kids, it’s for the kids, it’s for the kids, it’s for the kids.”

However, he offered an insight into the only comforting music that helped him “through it all,” referring to the Bee Gees.