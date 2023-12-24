Jennifer Lopez spotted shopping with mother instead of Ben Affleck in LA

Jennifer Lopez pictured on shopping spree with mother

Jennifer Lopez was spotted having mother-daughter time with mom Guadalupe Rodriguez while shopping in Los Angeles, Friday.



The Puerto Rican Bronx native looked stylish in a light brown turtleneck sweater with ribs.

She accessorised the ensemble with a pair of distressed and light-washed baggy pants.

The stunning woman, who is wed to Ben Affleck, accessorised with a pair of heeled, light brown textured boots.

The singer arranged her long, face-framing strands of hair out in front of her brown, blonde-highlighted hair in a topknot bun.

She had on big, square-shaped sunglasses that covered up most of her face.

Her short, nude manicure, which she flashed while toting a textured brown Hermès purse, made her look effortlessly stylish.

Wearing a long-sleeved white blouse and lounge pants with peach tones, Lopez's mother looked equally chic.

Guadalupe wore grey New Balance trainers with white accents.

She wrapped herself up in a shawl with fringe tassels and a checkered pattern in shades of grey and brown.

The mother-of-three, who is also the carer for Lynda and Leslie, Jennifer's two sisters, showed off a glossy red manicure.

Her blonde, shoulder-length hair was styled in gentle curls with a side part.

The On The Floor singer's husband, Ben Affleck was nowhere to be seen in the pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

On Saturday, Lopez shared a new video with her 253 million Instagram followers.

promoting This Is Me, her new album... She now used her song Can't Get Enough as the soundtrack for the video.

The post was captioned, “Can’t Get Enough CHRISTMAS #CantGetEnough #ThisIsMeNow presave #linkinbio”