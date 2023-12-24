Kourtney Kardashian dishes on ‘being a mommy’ fourth time: ‘Be kind to yourself’

Kourtney Kardashian is making sure to take care of herself just weeks after giving birth to her son with husband Travis Barker.
The Poosh founder, 44, took to her Instagram Story to share her workout routine on Saturday. In the video, which was set to a festive Christmas tune, the reality star was seen on the treadmill, with text written atop it.
Read More: Kourtney Kardashian shares first glimpse at baby Rocky with Travis Barker
“Doing the most important job in the world... being a mommy,” the mom of four wrote. “Keeping my baby alive, on-demand breastfeeding means keeping calories high with lots of nourishing foods.”
“Taking time to slowly ease back into some uphill walks on the treadmill when I can sneak them in, along with my walks outside in the stroller. Be kind to yourself,” Kardashian wrote alongside a heart emoji.
Read More: Kourtney Kardashian prioritises postpartum healing with ‘no rush’ gym return
Previously, the eldest of Kardashian-Jenner siblings shared that she is in no rush to hit the gym and will be prioritising her healing as she is “taking it easy.”
Kardashian welcomed her son Rocky Thirteen, her fourth child and her first with Barker, in November.
She shares daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, and sons Reign Aston, 9, and Mason Dash, 14, with ex Scott Disick.
Meghan Markle claims royal family was 'racist' to Prince Archie recently resurfaced due to Omid Scobie's book Endgame
The director’s exit from the franchise comes after Melissa Barrera was fired and Jenna Ortega exited the next day
Lulu the dog has been a prominent member of Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen’s family throughout marriage
Charlie Sheen was recently attacked by a home intruder
Selena Gomez recently confirmed her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost’s NYC party was attended by stars Chris Evans, Alec Baldwin and more