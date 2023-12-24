Kourtney Kardashian dishes on ‘being a mommy’ fourth time: ‘Be kind to yourself’

Kourtney Kardashian shared that she is in no rush to hit the gym and will be prioritising her healing

Kourtney Kardashian is making sure to take care of herself just weeks after giving birth to her son with husband Travis Barker.

The Poosh founder, 44, took to her Instagram Story to share her workout routine on Saturday. In the video, which was set to a festive Christmas tune, the reality star was seen on the treadmill, with text written atop it.

“Doing the most important job in the world... being a mommy,” the mom of four wrote. “Keeping my baby alive, on-demand breastfeeding means keeping calories high with lots of nourishing foods.”

“Taking time to slowly ease back into some uphill walks on the treadmill when I can sneak them in, along with my walks outside in the stroller. Be kind to yourself,” Kardashian wrote alongside a heart emoji.

Kardashian welcomed her son Rocky Thirteen, her fourth child and her first with Barker, in November.

She shares daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, and sons Reign Aston, 9, and Mason Dash, 14, with ex Scott Disick.