Kourtney Kardashian prioritises postpartum healing with ‘no rush’ gym return

Kourtney Kardashian is stepping back into the gym, but on her own terms. Seven weeks after welcoming her son, Rocky Thirteen, with husband Travis Barker, the reality star and entrepreneur shared her "healing" first workout experience on Instagram, emphasizing a message of self-care and body positivity for mothers.



“7 weeks postpartum: first day in the gym doing 30 minutes walking 3.0 12.0 incline taking it easy,” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a black-and-white video of her walking on a treadmill.

The video showcased her focused determination as she walked with headphones in, setting a relatable and inspiring tone for mothers navigating postpartum journeys.

Kardashian, known for her health and wellness brand Poosh, went beyond documenting her workout, offering words of encouragement to other mothers.

"No rush no pressure mamas, your body is healing, it's not a race," she wrote. This message resonated with many mothers who often face societal pressures to bounce back quickly after childbirth. Kardashian's emphasis on "healing" and taking things slow normalizes the postpartum experience and encourages mothers to prioritize their well-being.

Kardashian and Barker welcomed Rocky in November, expanding their blended family, which already includes Kardashian's three children with ex-partner Scott Disick: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

The couple's journey to parenthood was documented on the Hulu reality show The Kardashians, offering viewers a glimpse into their challenges and joys.