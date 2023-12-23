Prince Harry receives fresh blow in Netflix hit show

Prince Harry, who's still enjoying multi-million dollar deal with Netflix, has been brutally mocked in final season of the video streaming network's hit series 'The Crown'.



The Duke of Sussex is portrayed as 'jealous' of his elder brother Prince William on the hit royal drama.

Meghan Markle's husband hasn't come off very well in the 'The Crown', despite his and wife's close working relationship with Netflix.



Teenage Harry is portrayed as jealous of his older, more handsome, sibling in the final episodes of the show.

And there were scenes aired which showed the Duke dressed up as a Nazi at a 'Colonials and Natives' themed party.



Speaking to Heat magazine, a source said: "They went into [2023] with such high hopes, thinking they had finally proven themselves in Hollywood and escaped the shadow of the royal family. But these scandals just blew up out of nowhere, tearing their image to shreds.

"As much as Meghan wants it all to be water off a duck’s back, these incidents have cut deep. To say it’s been a year she’d prefer to forget is a serious understatement - she can’t believe 2023 is ending like this."

However, Prince Harry's wife Meghan won't need to worry about seeing her own royal romance play out on screens as Peter Morgan, creator of The Crown, previously said the former Suits actress would not be depicted in the final series because of his "20 year rule", which he has in place in an effort to “distance” the show from the actual events.