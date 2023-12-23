CREEPY Vin Diesel ‘weirdly’ flirts with interviewer after sexual assault lawsuit: Watch

Vin Diesel acting 'weird' with interviewer in 2016

Vin Diesel’s fans dug up an old interview of the actor that shows him acting “weird” with an interviewer in 2016, adding up to the latest battery lawsuit he is facing right now.



After being accused of sexual battery in a high-profile lawsuit, the “creepy” footage of the celebrity flirting with the female interviewer resurfaced.

Internet detectives have been investigating the actor after reports that, while Fast & Furious 5 was being filmed in 2010, he pushed himself against Asta Jonasson, his former assistant.

After the shocking filing became public, social media was ablaze with followers analysing the accusations in horror.

One X user revealed on Thursday that ever since Diesel couldn't quit flirting with a female interviewer in a now-unsettling 2016 interview, he's had a strange feeling about Diesel.

While discussing his role in Steven Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan, Diesel got off topic talking about Brazilian YouTuber Carol Moreira's attractiveness.

In the video, he said, "God, you're so beautiful," which made the interviewer giggle and hesitantly thank him for the praise.

Diesel added, "How am I supposed to do this interview? Look at this woman. She's so beautiful."

She tried to steer the discussion three times, but he persisted and asked her to "get out of here" and grab lunch before declaring his love for her.

When Moreira asked him to say something in Portuguese to the Brazilian supporters at the end of the interview, he replied, "God, she's so f*****g sexy."

"Am I the only one that's seeing it? Look at her she's so f*****g beautiful."

He ended the embarrassing outburst by approaching the YouTuber and acting as though she was magnetic, then he got up and left.

Fans of Fast & Furious have called Diesel's blatant flirting "creepy" and said that his actions have "been weird."

In a lawsuit filed on Thursday, Jonasson claims that on her way to accompany Diesel, 56, to his room at the St. Regis resort in Atlanta, she was grabbed and forced into his bed.

Despite her cries for him to stop, he allegedly kissed her, pulled up her dress, and "molested her body," according to the lawsuit.

Diesel allegedly tried to pull down her pants, but as she yelled out and rushed down the corridor towards the restroom, he finally stopped touching her.

According to the lawsuit, Jonasson was fired shortly after the encounter, which she now claims was a punishment for not "fulfilling" Diesel's sexual needs.