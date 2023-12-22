Its official! PTI loses 'bat' symbol ahead of general elections 2024

ISLAMABAD: In a major setback for the Pakistan Tehreek-s-Insaf (PTI), the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday revoked the party's "bat" electoral symbol over irregularities and discrepancies in the intra-party polls — which it declared "null and void" in its verdict.

A five-member ECP bench led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja announced its reserved verdict after the PTI's founding member Akbar S Babar — along with other party members — had moved the top electoral body seeking fresh elections after PTI's "rigged/fraudulent" intra-party polls

“PTI has not complied with our directions [...] and failed to hold intra-party election in accordance with PTI prevailing Constitution, 2019, and Election Act, 2017, and Election Rules, 2017,” the ECP's order read.



Geo News reported that with the elections being declared unlawful, Barrister Gohar Khan, who replaced Khan as the party's chairman, is no longer the party's top head.

More to follow...