Karachi to get brief respite in cold wave from next week

People warm their hands on bonfire to save themselves from cold waves during winter season in Karachi on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. — PPI

Karachiites are likely to get a brief respite from the prevailing biting cold as weather analyst Jawad Memon forecast Friday that the chilly weather in the port city will lose steam from December 25.

Talking to Geo News, the weatherman said that the maximum and minimum temperature is likely to range between 12-14°C in the nights from the next week.

According to him, day temperatures are likely to stay between 28-29°C in the port city from December 25.

“Parts of the port city are likely to receive drizzling during the next two to three days.”

The biting cold may again grip Karachi from early January 2024, he predicted.

In its daily weather report, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts, while partly cloudy in upper parts of the country on Saturday (tomorrow).

It further said that light rain is likely at isolated places in the Pothohar region, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas during the morning. Light snow over mountains in the areas is also expected.

The Met Office said that smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh.