‘Aquaman’ sequel expected to make waves, but not tidal ones

Brace yourselves, DC fans, because Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom might not be the box office tidal wave we were hoping for.



Early tracking suggests the superhero sequel is set to make a splash with a domestic opening weekend haul of just $37 million to $43 million over the four-day Christmas stretch.

That's a far cry from the original Aquaman's impressive $67 million debut in 2018, which ultimately surged to a mighty $335 million domestically and a colossal $1.15 billion worldwide. So, what's holding back the Atlantean king this time around?

Several factors could be contributing to the softer-than-expected forecast. For one, the superhero movie market has been in a bit of a slump this year, with many big-budget releases underperforming at the box office.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods, for example, opened to a disappointing $41.6 million domestically in June, while The Flash managed a lackluster $43.4 million debut in November.

Even juggernauts like The Batman and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness fell short of pre-pandemic expectations.

Another potential hurdle is the film's release date. Christmas Eve isn't exactly prime territory for superhero blockbusters, as families often prioritize holiday gatherings and festivities over trips to the cinema.

So, will Aquaman's latest adventure be a box office treasure or a sunken ship? Stay tuned to find out!