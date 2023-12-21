Martin Scorsese to be honoured with Berlin Film’s Golden Bear award

Martin Scorsese will reportedly be honoured with Honorary Golden Bear at 74th The Berlin Film Festival, which will be held on February 20, 2024,
Reuters reported that the festival organisers were impressed by Martin’s new movie Killers of the Flower Moon, describing it as one of his greatest achievements up till now.
“For anyone who considers cinema as the art of shaping a story in such a way that is both completely personal and universal, Martin Scorsese is an unmatched role model,” said festival director duo Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian.
Besides Berlin film festival, Martin’s Killers movie is also a Golden Globe nominee as well as considered to be a best picture for Oscar nomination.
Martin, who established himself as one of the core movie-makers of the New Hollywood era with 1976's Taxi Driver, won his first Oscar in 2007 for The Departed after being nominated seven times for the industry's top honour.
Martin had a long history with the Berlin festival, as he provided the 2008 Rolling Stones concert movie Shine a Light, which was played as the event’s opening title at the time.
Meanwhile, Martin will join in the league of other Golden Bear honourees including Steven Spielberg, Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen and Dustin Hoffman.
