Adam Driver reflects on parenthood after secretly welcoming baby girl

Adam Driver and Joanna Tucker also share a six-year-old son

Adam Driver is a better girl dad than a boy dad.

A little over a week after revealing that he and wife name secretly welcomed a baby girl earlier this year – their second child – Driver, 40, reflected on parenthood and gushed over his new baby girl on Live With Kelly and Mark on Wednesday.

“She’s eight months [old], and you kind of forget how much babies kinda [sic] suck,” the Star Wars actor quipped, adding that there is at least one silver lining that his daughter “likes [him] more than his 6-year-old son did during his infancy.

“He didn’t want anything to do with me for the first three years,” he reflected humourously.

However, the Marriage Story star has learnt a lot from his first time around as a parent.

“The first time, it went too fast. I was so anxious for [my son] to kind of develop so he could communicate and tell me what’s wrong,” he reflected, adding that he’s remembering to savour every moment this time.

“And now, I’m more patient with [my daughter]. I’m trying to enjoy it more.”

When asked by co-host Mark Consuelos whether he gets any sleep, the Ferrari star admitted, “Not a lot, not a lot, not a lot.”

Driver shares two children with wife-of-10-years Joanna Tucker. However, the names, photographs, and exact dates of birth of the two children are unknown and will likely remain that way as Driver and Tucker are notoriously private about their personal lives.