Britney Spears shares flirty pool video with manager Benjamin Mallin

Benjamin Mallin is associated with Cade Hudson, a long-time friend and supporter of Britney Spears

Britney Spears may not be planning to be single for too long.

A few months after her divorce from model and fitness trainer Sam Asghari, the Princess of Pop shared a short reel of herself to Instagram as she hung out with manager Benjamin Mallin, getting close to him in the pool.

“Paradise playing with my baby,” she captioned the carousel post which also featured some dreamy pastel-themed photos of an autumn tree and a rainbow.

In the clip, the Toxic songstress gave a playful look to the camera as it then panned to the rest of the pool, showing her dog skillfully balanced on a floatie right in front of them.

Holding what appeared to be a cigarette in her hand, the mother of two rocked a turquoise bikini, a chic wide-brim black hat, and stylish shades.

Meanwhile, Mallin – who was seemingly recording the clip in selfie mode – wore nothing but black trunks, a backwards baseball cap, and dark sunglasses.



Notably, Mallin – who founded his own company Nillam Logistics – is associated with the company Hudson MG, owned by Cade Hudson.

Fans may recall that Hudson has been a long-time supporter and close friend of Spears, strongly advocating for to end her 13-year-long conservatorship.

Their connection goes as far back as 2014, when Hudson was spotted giving Spears a peck on the cheek and the pair were spotted dancing together the next year.

Hudson became Spears’ manager in 2022.