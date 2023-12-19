Mariah Carey boyfriend nowhere to be seen at Aspen’s vacation

Mariah Carey breaks up with rumoured boyfriend Bryan Tanaka?

Mariah Carey has recently sparked split rumours after she is seen jetting off on her festive visit to Aspen without her seven-year boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.



An insider revealed to PEOPLE that the Christmas hit-maker’s celebrations might look different this year Bryan was nowhere to be seen as he used to accompany Mariah during festive holiday in the last few

This is the first time in years that Mariah went for solo travel over the holidays; however, the source shared she’s not feeling upset at all.

Earlier, the singer also posted a video after ending her Merry Christmas One and All! tour, which started in November. Fans already observed Bryan was not involved in.

The songstress shared a video of her ‘before and after’ tour, where she compared splashing pool to Aspen’s snowy landscape after wrapping up.

To note, Mariah’s rumoured boyfriend, who had been a constant her show for last seven years, was missing from her concert in California earlier this year.

Rumour has it that the pair were not seen together since March when they celebrated Mariah’s birthday and he shared a black-and white photo of them together.

Meanwhile, Mariah didn’t show her beau on her own social media for quite some time. It was last Christmas that she posted a cheek-to-cheek photo of them on Boxing Day.