Who is Kevin Costner dating?

Everything to Know about Kevin Costner’s new flame Jewel

Kevin Costner is romantically involved with Jewel after splitting from his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner.



An insider told People Magazine that "the relationship between Kevin and Jewel is fresh but not brand new. There is very big attraction on both sides."



The source added, "Jewel likes Kevin’s type and Kevin likes to be in a relationship, so this is cool. He is having fun after his contentious divorce. He is glad that is over."



Costner's new girlfriend Jewel Kilcher, professionally known as Jewel, is a popular singer and songwriter.

The 49-year-old songstress was once married to her long-term boyfriend American cowboy Ty Murray in 2008. The former couple share 12-year-old son Kase.



However, the ex-pair amicably split in 2014.



In an old interview with People Magazine, the Standing Still singer opened up about her difficult divorce from Murray.

She said, "I think going through a divorce was really hard. It wasn’t what I wanted... One of the reasons I got divorced, though, is when I looked at my child, I realized I wasn’t the woman I wanted him to know. I had to change some things about myself."

Soon after her separation from Murray, Jewel started dating former NFL athlete Charlie Whitehurst but the two parted their ways in 2017.

As per recent reports, Jewel has found love again in Costner as the two were spotted getting cosy with each other at the British Virgin Islands over the Thanksgiving weekend.

