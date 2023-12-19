Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'shattered' as pair advised to turn to royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been able to make a name of themselves this year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were advised to take a page from the royal family’s book of ethics after the couple ended their year completely 'shattered'.

According to royal commentator Esther Krakue, while speaking to Sky News Australia revealed that the couple should have adopted the royal family's mantra of 'never complain, never explain' as they now failed to transform their popularity in the long-term.

"For them to be classed as the biggest losers means that actually a lot of the people that you would think would hover around them and steal a bit of the limelight that the Sussexes should naturally have, given their proximity [to] the Royal Family,... they're just not seeing any value there."

She added: "This is a couple that went from having deals with Netflix and Spotify - these multimillion pound deals. They were having interviews with Oprah. You couldn't run away from them in the headlines. They were literally everywhere. Everyone was thinking, 'What are they going to do next. Are they going to bring down the Royal Family...

"That's really all just shattered under their own feet because they really just didn't understand a lot of the fundamental, key characteristics that's made the Royal Family effectively last this long."

This development comes after The Hollywood Reporter dubbed the couple the 'biggest losers' in Hollywood of 2023.