'Overhyped' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of breaking promises

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have received massive backlash for their 'false promises'.



Meghan and Harry have experienced a spectacular fall from grace, including the embarrassing exit from Spotify amid accusations by top executives that the couple "grifted" the streaming giant.



Mark Borkowski, a publicist and media strategist who has followed the Sussexes’ post-royal lives in America closely, believes the couple have squandered most of their career momentum by earning a reputation for not being able to keep promises. “They were overhyped,” he told The UK's Telegraph newspaper.

The leading PR expert continued: “Hollywood is fickle. When you’re making money, everyone loves you. If you’re not making money, if there’s negativity around you, you turn quite toxic."



“What they did was generate hype and make a lot of promises that haven’t been delivered,” Mr Borkowski said.



"The one thing Hollywood and America doesn’t like is too much negativity. Attacking the Royal Family hasn’t gone down well, so they’ve got to come up with a new strategy."

The comments come after new tax filings revealed the alarming state of the couple’s signature Archewell charitable foundation.

In 2023, Harry and Meghan also received flak for allegedly exaggerating a "dangerous" car chase with the paparazzi in New York City. The US-based couple were also ridiculed by popular cartoon series South Park and Family Guy for their repeated stunts that left their fans sick of them.

