Tom Brady’s ‘on and off’ ex recalls ‘nothing serious’ romance

Tom Brady's ex reminisces on 'fun' times

Tara Reid recalls her “fun” romance with Tom Brady.



“We’d just see each other on and off,” Reid, 48, reminisced to Bustle in an interview published on Thursday, December 14.

“It was nothing serious, but it was fun. We’d go to beer places and have fun and dance.”

She added. “He was cool. He’s all skinny now. He’s so serious. He used to laugh. When I watch his interviews, he’s so cocky now.”

Reid and the 46-year-old former quarterback for the New England Patriots were briefly connected before the American Pie actress became engaged to Carson Daly in 2000, with whom she later parted ways in 2001.

On the other hand, in October 2022, Brady announced his separation from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. Son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, are shared by the couple. Brady's ex-partner Bridget Moynahan also shares son Jack, 16 with him.

“It was a different time,” Tara recalled. “We used to go out, do whatever we wanted — then bam. It just changed so fast.”

Reid has talked about her relationship with Brady on several occasions. The Sharknado actress acknowledged kissing Brady in 2014 in an interview with Kyle & Jackie O, an Australian radio show. "Yes", she said, "he's pretty good looking."

In 2022, Reid referred to Brady as "a great guy" in an interview with NBC Sports Boston. At the time, she described him as "a really nice guy, a really sweet guy," adding, "We had a lot of fun."

In January 2010, the Josie and the Pussycats actress became engaged to her boyfriend Michael Axtmann; nevertheless, they ended their relationship in the same year.

Reid met Nathan Montpetit-Howar at a dinner party five years ago, and they are currently together.