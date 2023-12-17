Meghan Markle considers acting comeback despite criticism: ‘Inappropriate’

Meghan Markle ‘serious’ about acting again amid financial woes

Meghan Markle is open to all options in a bid to save the Sussex brand and come out of their financial woes.

The former Suits actress is planning to jump back into acting if nothing works in her business ventures just so she has a stable income to maintain a luxurious lifestyle.

“She’s serious about acting again and getting a pay check again,” an insider told Life & Style magazine. “It’s what she knows, and she knows that to do it right she has to be where the action is.”

Before her marriage to Prince Harry, Meghan assumed that she would be too busy with her royal duties to maintain her career in Hollywood.

However, things changes and she ventured into other businesses even after stepping down from her royal duties in 2020. But now that her many of their business deals, such as with Spotify failed, she is ready to delve into acting.

“She doesn’t care if people judge her for acting again. That ship has sailed,” the insider said. “Some people might say it’s inappropriate for a princess to be an actress, but Meghan doesn’t care anymore what anyone says.”