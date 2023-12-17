Meghan Markle considers acting comeback despite criticism: ‘Inappropriate’

Meghan Markle is open to all options in a bid to save the Sussex brand and come out of their financial woes.
The former Suits actress is planning to jump back into acting if nothing works in her business ventures just so she has a stable income to maintain a luxurious lifestyle.
“She’s serious about acting again and getting a pay check again,” an insider told Life & Style magazine. “It’s what she knows, and she knows that to do it right she has to be where the action is.”
Read More: 'Money-obsessed' Meghan Markle wants 'luxury cars' and 'private jets'
Before her marriage to Prince Harry, Meghan assumed that she would be too busy with her royal duties to maintain her career in Hollywood.
However, things changes and she ventured into other businesses even after stepping down from her royal duties in 2020. But now that her many of their business deals, such as with Spotify failed, she is ready to delve into acting.
Read More: Did Meghan Markle just soft launch her political career?
“She doesn’t care if people judge her for acting again. That ship has sailed,” the insider said. “Some people might say it’s inappropriate for a princess to be an actress, but Meghan doesn’t care anymore what anyone says.”
Holly Willoughby seems to be having some second thoughts on on upcoming reality show ‘Dancing on Ice’
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce already feeling the pressure as engagement rumours circulate
Dua Lipa recently parted her ways from boyfriend Romain Gavras after a few months of dating
Diddy, Kim Porter were together off and on for 13 years and shared three children
Prince William and Kate Middleton have been reportedly clashing on right choice of school for Prince George
Royal family has closed their doors on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of Christmas