'Money-obsessed' Meghan Markle wants 'luxury cars' and 'private jets'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who left the UK and royal family to live a financially independent life in 2020, have to "scrounge" around for money to afford the luxury lifestyle they want, a royal biographer has claimed.



Royal author Tom Bower tried to share his knowledge on Meghan's thoughts about the Duke's financial status at the time when the couple stepped down as senior working royals and relocated to the US to live a life of their choice.

The Duchess of Sussex allegedly wants to ride in 'luxury cars' and 'private jets' to enjoy the life style of Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The author of "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors", claimed that Meghan is "money-obsessed" and wants a lavish lifestyle involving rides in luxury cars and "private jets on command'.



Bower, in conversation with GB News’s Dan Wootton, claimed the former Suits star even married Harry for that reason, saying: "Her great surprise and disappointment was that Prince Harry had very little money."

The royal expert went on to claim: "She [Meghan] had imagined he [Harry] would be worth hundreds of millions if not billions and she is having to make up for it now."

"She wants to ride in the big Cadillacs, the private jets on command. At the moment she needs to scrounge for those sorts of things," according to Bower.