Did Meghan Markle just soft launch her political career?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently unveiled their Christmas card photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Christmas card for this year hinted at the latter’s potential career move.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wished the annual holiday season to their well-wishers by unveiling a Christmas-themed card on Friday, Dec. 15.

It featured a photo of the pair from their final night in Germany during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games earlier this year.

The couple was captured cheering on for the U.S. team as they walked onto the stage with Bruce Springsteen’s hit song Born in the USA playing in the background.

Speaking to Fabulous, body language expert Judi James believed by choosing this particular photo, it might be Meghan's way to launch her political career.

"The song ‘Born in the USA’ has links to politics and this professional pose with the music accompaniment reeks of success, celebration and glory,” the expert claimed.



Analysing their background, she noted, "They have a crowd behind them and they look upward to suggest the kind of motivational message that would appeal on a political arena.

Also Read: Meghan Markle set out for 'big future' in politics since she was a kid

"If Meghan were thinking of a political career this could be the perfect pose to launch it,” James affirmed.

The Suits alum was tipped to join politics by filling Californian Senator Dianne Feinstein's seat after senator died aged 90 earlier this year.

However, the claims were shortly debunked; though Meghan's sky-high political aspirations remained.

The body language expert pointed out the former actress’ ‘seal clap’ in the photo, which she described as the most telling sign of her prospective aspirations.

"Although she’s clapping, her ‘seal clap’ hand position make it almost look as though she’s catching something that is being thrown at her, perhaps a new role or a new office?" Judi said.

She added: "Her expression is also one of optimism, as though she is expecting new successes in 2024."